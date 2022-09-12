Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $180.01 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 306,489 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 3.2% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $180,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Visa by 88.8% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,702,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $599,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,618 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 137,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,481,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Visa by 7.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 213,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,327,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $205.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $387.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.79. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

