MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,902.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $15,902.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00137103 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00253849 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00039744 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001519 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000502 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

