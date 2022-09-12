MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MDWD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.
MediWound Stock Down 0.5 %
MediWound stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.96. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
