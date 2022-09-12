Memecoin Price Hits $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (MEM)

Memecoin (MEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Memecoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $10,502.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Memecoin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin’s launch date was June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Memecoin’s official website is meme.com.

Buying and Selling Memecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

