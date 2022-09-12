Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,784.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $4,784.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 108.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000274 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.