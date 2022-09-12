Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %
MACK stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.37. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.
Insider Activity at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy purchased 20,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,362.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 28,403 shares of company stock valued at $152,009 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
