MetaHash (MHC) Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

#MetaHash (MHC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.95 million and $25,327.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,658,600,504 coins and its circulating supply is 3,486,790,331 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org.

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

