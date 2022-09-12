Meter Governance Price Hits $4.01 on Major Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00018058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $66.33 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,522,572 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

