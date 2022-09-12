MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.75 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXE. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

