MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.75 on Monday. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.
Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust
MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.