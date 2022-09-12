MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

