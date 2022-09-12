MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0195 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MFM opened at $5.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM)
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.