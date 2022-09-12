M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MGPUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.14.

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. M&G has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

