Michael John Sullivan Purchases 2,000 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HTLD stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.64. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

