Michael Massaro Sells 4,830 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,007,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Massaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $121,329.60.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26.

Shares of FLYW opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Flywire by 141.1% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Flywire by 433.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

