Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.6% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

