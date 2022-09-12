Microtuber Trading Up 4.8% This Week (MCT)

Microtuber (MCT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Microtuber has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Microtuber has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $17,077.00 worth of Microtuber was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Microtuber coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,729.09 or 0.07753242 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00068446 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Microtuber Coin Profile

Microtuber (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Microtuber’s official Twitter account is @1717token_300.

Buying and Selling Microtuber

According to CryptoCompare, “1717 Masonic Commemorative Token is an Ethereum-based token created to celebrate Freemasonry. “

