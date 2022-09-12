Million Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.02 Million (MM)

Million (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, Million has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Million has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $37,130.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Million coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00013574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,284.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00051543 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013488 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00065485 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005356 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00073231 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

Million (MM) is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Buying and Selling Million

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Million directly using US dollars.

