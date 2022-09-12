MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $19.25 million and $732.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $1.77 or 0.00007932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,341.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.22 or 0.07672897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00171031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00274038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00726928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00576495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,863,115 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation.Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

