Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $448.34 million and $18.71 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00002996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004496 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747022 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00013679 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 672,739,452 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
Buying and Selling Mina
