MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,755.00

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MiniDOGE has a market capitalization of $346,413.67 and $16,755.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MiniDOGE has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004511 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001973 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00033599 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000567 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MiniDOGE (CRYPTO:MINIDOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken. The official website for MiniDOGE is minidoge.finance.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place.MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiniDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiniDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

