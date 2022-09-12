MintMe.com Coin Market Cap Achieves $6.32 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $52,118.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,414.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.46 or 0.07711334 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00171078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00273441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.85 or 0.00726547 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00575377 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000937 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps.MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.