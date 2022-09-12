Misbloc 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.14 Million (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. Misbloc has a total market cap of $22.49 million and $2.14 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.