MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Given New GBX 680 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 680 ($8.22) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

MJ Gleeson Price Performance

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 445 ($5.38) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £259.46 million and a PE ratio of 717.74. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 433 ($5.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.22 ($10.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 561.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

In other news, insider James Thomson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,832.29). In other news, insider Christopher H. B. Mills purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £2,575,000 ($3,111,406.48). Also, insider James Thomson acquired 10,000 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($62,832.29). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 510,037 shares of company stock valued at $262,719,610.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

