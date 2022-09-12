MobieCoin (MBX) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

MobieCoin (MBX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. MobieCoin has a market cap of $3.86 million and $53,181.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MobieCoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

About MobieCoin

MobieCoin’s launch date was June 8th, 2019. The official website for MobieCoin is mobie.io. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay.

MobieCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiePay is a way for both consumers and merchants to utilize mobile wallets, perform transactions using both fiat and cryptocurrency, all while earning rewards.The fuel which allows to Mobie ecosystem function is the integrated payment & rewards token called MobieCoin. This token is the core technology powering the platforms and is an exchangeable, tradeable asset that will become a global currency, frictionlessly usable across borders. MobieCoin acts as a universal rewards token providing a frictionless loyalty program for all Mobie merchants and partners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobieCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobieCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobieCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

