MobiFi Price Hits $0.0064 on Exchanges (MoFi)

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, MobiFi has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MobiFi has a market capitalization of $154,194.72 and $10,721.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobiFi Profile

MobiFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobiFi is mobifi.io.

Buying and Selling MobiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

