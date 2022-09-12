MobileCoin Hits Market Cap of $74.37 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $74.37 million and approximately $960,110.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004082 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MOB is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

