Modefi Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (MOD)

Modefi (MOD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Modefi has a total market cap of $5.54 million and $69,712.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Modefi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00741517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00014375 BTC.

About Modefi

Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,325,321 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

Buying and Selling Modefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Modefi’s DAOS aims to provide a trustless and decentralize oracle data. Outliers, malicious actors, and corrupt data are removed autonomously with no outside interaction through the use of smart contracts and multiple data sources.Modefi’s Oracle Marketplace is a dedicated decentralized turnkey platform that will connect third parties and exchange important data autonomously. It allows oracle providers to advertise their services and clients the ability to create RFQ's.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

