Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $65,696.32 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.28 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

