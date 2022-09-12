Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $65,696.32 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $142.28 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
