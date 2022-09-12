Modex (MODEX) Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week

Modex (MODEX) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Modex coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Modex has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $15.64 million and $1.40 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013448 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00065904 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005385 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00073420 BTC.

About Modex

Modex is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

