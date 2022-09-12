Mogul Productions Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (STARS)

Mogul Productions (STARS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Mogul Productions has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Mogul Productions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mogul Productions coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mogul Productions has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002321 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.00746071 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00014694 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019098 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Mogul Productions Coin Profile
Mogul Productions’ total supply is 397,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,657,541 coins. The Reddit community for Mogul Productions is https://reddit.com/r/mogulproductions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mogul Productions’ official Twitter account is @we_are_mogul.
Mogul Productions Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Mogul Productions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mogul Productions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.