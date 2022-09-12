Mohit Singh Sells 12,750 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $135,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,993.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Mohit Singh sold 8,500 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $82,960.00.
  • On Monday, August 29th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $226,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $258,187.50.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $223,550.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. QuantumScape’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape

(Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

