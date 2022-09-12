Monavale 1-Day Volume Tops $120,481.00 (MONA)

Monavale (MONA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a market cap of $6.69 million and $120,481.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for $642.45 or 0.02888890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,895 coins and its circulating supply is 10,414 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monavale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

