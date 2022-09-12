Monero Classic 1-Day Volume Tops $30,999.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.31 million and $30,999.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00020724 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000407 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000206 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

