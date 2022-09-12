Monero (XMR) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Monero has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $93.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $160.34 or 0.00717446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.76 or 0.07811239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00173247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00276618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00587886 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00247433 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,173,377 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity. Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) Telegram | Facebook | BitcoinTalk | GitHub | Reddit Whitepaper “

