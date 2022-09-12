Monolith (TKN) Price Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monolith (TKN) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.0834 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $217.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,392.78 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00477869 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

