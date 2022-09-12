Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $92.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 85.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.