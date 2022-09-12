Moon Rabbit Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (AAA)

Moon Rabbit (AAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Moon Rabbit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moon Rabbit has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. Moon Rabbit has a total market cap of $100,746.42 and $98,106.00 worth of Moon Rabbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00750725 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014420 BTC.

About Moon Rabbit

Moon Rabbit launched on July 23rd, 2021. Moon Rabbit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins. Moon Rabbit’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moon Rabbit’s official website is moonrabbit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Rabbit is a vertically integrated crypto-meritocratic techno-conglomerate — 安居財閥 (AngoZaibatsu) — constituting a system of systems (Jurisdictions) with the overarching mission of seeking to discover the secret to eternal life — whether biologically or digitally.Telegram”

