MoonEdge (MOONED) Trading Down 16.7% This Week

MoonEdge (MOONED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. MoonEdge has a market cap of $636,561.20 and $14,225.00 worth of MoonEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonEdge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonEdge has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004531 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002299 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.13 or 0.00752590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00014441 BTC.
About MoonEdge
MoonEdge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MoonEdge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for MoonEdge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonEdge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.