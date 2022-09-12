Moonlight Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,810.00 (MOONLIGHT)

Moonlight Token (MOONLIGHT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Moonlight Token has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $12,810.00 worth of Moonlight Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonlight Token has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Moonlight Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Moonlight Token Profile

Moonlight Token launched on May 3rd, 2021. The official website for Moonlight Token is moonlighttoken.com. The Reddit community for Moonlight Token is https://reddit.com/r/Moonlight_BSC. Moonlight Token’s official Twitter account is @moonlight_bsc.

According to CryptoCompare, “MoonLight Incubator is a ground-breaking organization that helps projects launch on BSC by providing a full scale range of services: technical support, marketing, networking, contract development & token launch. A 2% buy-back fee of Moonlight Token is included in the tokenomics of the incubated tokenMoonlight token launched with a 7% fee on every transaction to improve security by preventing bot trading, and decrease price volatility. The transaction fee is split between redistribution and LP generation:2% transaction fee redistributed to all existing holders5% transaction fee going into the LP (auto-generated LP)”

