Moonpot Price Up 2.5% This Week (POTS)

Moonpot (POTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Moonpot has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Moonpot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $9,470.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Moonpot’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonpot is play.moonpot.com/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonpot is a win-win savings game powered by Beefy Finance and launched on BNB Chain in July 2021. Since then the ecosystem has grown to include NFTs, plans for a GameFi platform, and — in March 2022 — a multi-chain future thanks to Moonpot's launch on Fantom.$POTS is Moonpot’s token that allows holders to share in part of the revenue of the platform. By staking $POTS in Ziggy’s Pot, users receive a portion of 5% of the interest earned across all Moonpots.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

