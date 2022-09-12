Moonshot Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $172,615.72 (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

