Moonshot Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $172,615.72 (MSHOT)

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the US dollar. Moonshot has a total market cap of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002271 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00747471 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014394 BTC.
Moonshot Coin Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Moonshot is https://reddit.com/r/MoonshotRS25 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonshot
Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.