Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.91. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,935.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $122,309.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 910,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,820,504.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $83,848.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,387,935.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,619 shares of company stock valued at $972,686. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 22,716,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,783 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,185,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $9,009,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 660,985 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

