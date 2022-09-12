Morgan Stanley Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $24.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VNO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 321.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,928,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,840.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,335,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,078 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after purchasing an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

