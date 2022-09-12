Morgan Stanley Increases CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Price Target to $60.00

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CINC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

CINC opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.72. CinCor Pharma has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $43.15.

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $15,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,742,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,663,000.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

