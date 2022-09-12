Morgan Stanley Increases Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $39.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of SDGR opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Schrödinger has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 19.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 40.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

