Morgan Stanley Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $181,326.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 352,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,145.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,797 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $530,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.