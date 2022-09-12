Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Cap Hits $2.62 Million

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $109,624.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,349.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00051256 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00066178 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005419 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00073649 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

