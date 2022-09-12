Moss Carbon Credit Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.87 Million (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $140,825.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $3.11 or 0.00013922 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.
About Moss Carbon Credit
Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.
Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars.
