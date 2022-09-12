MotaCoin (MOTA) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $159,705.61 and approximately $1,295.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004499 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,227.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00747205 BTC.
MotaCoin Profile
MotaCoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,469,186 coins and its circulating supply is 55,262,940 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net.
Buying and Selling MotaCoin
