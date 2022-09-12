MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Insider Buys £16,200 in Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Bell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £16,200 ($19,574.67).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Performance

Shares of LON MSI opened at GBX 326 ($3.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 281.96. The stock has a market cap of £52.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,086.67.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

See Also

