M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of M&T Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $198.71.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $187.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.25. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total transaction of $100,918.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total transaction of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,656 shares of company stock worth $5,226,991. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

